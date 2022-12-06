TMC says Saket Gokhale was detained by Gujarat police after tweeting about the collapse of the Morbi bridge.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien claims that, Saket Gokhale, the party’s spokesperson, was detained by the Gujarat Police over his tweet after the collapse of the Morbi Bridge.

‘Gujarat Police detain Saket Gokhale, the national spokesperson for the TMC. On Monday at 9 p.m., Saket flew from New Delhi to Jaipur. Gujarat Police pulled him up from the airport in Rajasthan when he arrived there’ says O’Brien’s tweet.

The TMC MP described it as a ‘cooked up case’ and claimed that Saket Gokhale’s tweet on the collapse of the Morbi bridge was the reason the Ahmedabad cyber cell received the complaint.

‘All of this cannot quiet the opposition or @AITCofficial. the BJP intensifying its political vendetta,’ %O’Brien declared.

Before the Morbi suspension bridge fell on October 30 into the Machchhu river killing over 130 people, rusty cables, broken anchor pins, and loose bolts were among the problems that went unrepaired during renovations.

A preliminary investigation by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) revealed that the new metal flooring increased the bridge’s weight.

Both of the repair contractors were unqualified to perform such repair and restoration work, the prosecution claims. Police have so far detained nine people, including four from the Oreva organisation that was in charge of the suspension bridge built in the British Empire.