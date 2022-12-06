What is better for you? Brown eggs vs. white eggs

In addition to being white, chicken eggs can also be brown. Both are readily accessible at the neighbourhood grocers. So which one should you choose? Are certain eggs more nutrient-dense than others? Or is a certain variety tastier?

The breed of chicken and the pigments that the hen generates have a major impact on the egg’s color. The color of the eggshell can also be influenced by other elements including as food, stress levels and environment.

There is no nutritional difference between brown and white eggs. Instead, a hen’s diet and environmental factors can affect an egg’s nutrition.

As for the nutritional value, 50 grams or one large egg contains about 71kCals energy, 6.3g protein, 0.3g carbohydrates, and 4.7g fats. An egg is also rich with about 0.8mg iron, 0.6mg zinc, 15.4mg selenium, 23.5mg folate, 147 mg choline, 0.4mcg vitamin B12 and 80 mcg vitamin A.

To determine whether there is any nutritional difference between white and brown shells, several research have been done. They have discovered that the egg type’s quality or nutrient profile are unaffected by the colour of the shell. The colour of the shell is the sole distinction that is frequently observed.

Many individuals think that particular coloured eggs are better for you or more delicious. However, whether they are brown or white, eggs are nutritionally equivalent. Consequently, both white and brown eggs are beneficial for your health.

If there is a difference, one study found that brown eggs are heavier and contain more egg white and shell than white eggs. This study also suggested that eggs with a brown-colored shell may have less yolk.