‘World has changed, CBI should too,’ SC asserts, calling for an updation to the agency’s rulebook.

The Supreme Court stated on Monday that the Central Bureau of Investigation’s manual has to be amended, according to Live Law. During the hearing, the court was asked to issue directives to law enforcement agencies outlining the procedures for seizing, inspecting, and preserving digital and electronic devices and their contents.

Justice SK Kaul, who presides the bench with Justice AS Oka, stated, ‘The world has evolved, the CBI must also change.’

The CBI manual has been placed in a sealed cover and is not accessible, Senior Advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan said the court at the hearing on Monday while speaking on behalf of the petitioners.

Any method that is intended to protect the public cannot be kept in an office under a sealed cover, she argued. ‘We don’t know what the CBI procedure says.’

Ramakrishnan noted that other organisations should continuously update their guides to address privacy-related issues.

The manual is accessible online, the Additional Solicitor General SV Raju responded. The court responded by asking him why the handbook was kept under a sealed cover if it was available to the public.

Raju responded, ‘There is some resistance from the department.’

The judges announced that the case would now be listed after February 7.