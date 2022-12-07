7 foods enriched with calcium for those who are lactose intolerant

Most of the calcium in our bodies comes from the food we eat. For men and women aged 19 to 50, 1000 mg of calcium per day is advised by health professionals. A higher calcium intake is recommended for older persons.

Dairy products include a lot of calcium; however, for people who are lactose intolerant, here are 7 alternatives.

Soy milk

When considering a milk substitute, soy milk always comes to mind. Both regular and fortified soy milk are high in calcium. If you are allergic to milk and milk products, you can still consume it and it is high in vitamin D.

Chia seeds

The small chia seeds are nutrient-rich. They are rich in phosphorus, magnesium, and calcium. It is very easy to include chia seeds in your diet. These are small seeds which swell up when put in water. Chia seeds often take the flavour of the food it is mixed with. Be it oatmeal or yogurt, chia seeds can be added to anything.

Almond

1 cup of almonds contain 385 mg of calcium. So if you have 1 cup of almond everyday, in any form, you are fulfilling more than one-third of daily calcium intake.

You can have soaked almonds everyday. The amount of almonds that you should consume on a daily basis should be decided taking into consideration other calcium rich food items you eat regularly.

Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds contain a lot of calcium, much like almonds do. One cup of sunflower seeds has been shown to contain over 110 milligrammes of calcium.

Sunflower seeds are a good source of magnesium, vitamin E and copper in addition to calcium. Because of this, sunflower seeds also include other necessary minerals that support the health of the muscles and nerves in addition to calcium.

Sesame seeds

In Indian households, this is a highly popular dish that is always on hand. Sesame seeds, which we typically use in ladoos or parathas, have 88 mg of calcium per tablespoon.

Sesame seeds have a distinct earthy and oily flavour that makes them incredibly delectable. You can add them to salads and even hot curries.

Broccoli

The calcium content in broccoli is much similar to sesame seeds. One cup of broccoli has 87 mg of calcium.

However, since Broccoli is a vegetable and considering the portion size of an individual, one needs to add other calcium enriched food to the diet in order to make sure that the daily intake of calcium is met.

Orange

You can literally eat an orange and obtain roughly 75 mg of calcium if you enjoy sweet and sour flavours.

You can always consume one orange as a mid-snack, depending on your diet.