Arvind Kejriwal says, Let’s make a proposal, dispose court cases in 6 months

Tuesday, Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal proposed a pilot project to establish a legal system where court cases are resolved within six months, saying his administration is prepared to see that such a system serves as a model for other states.

At a gathering held to celebrate the opening of the Delhi High Court’s ‘S’ block building, Kejriwal gave a speech.

Hardeep Singh Puri, a Union minister who was present at the event, responded to Kejriwal’s proposal by saying that, if the CM’s goal was to find an ally, the Centre and the lieutenant governor of Delhi will support him in his endeavor.

D Y Chandrachud, the Chief Justice of India, Kiren Rijiju, the Minister of Law for the Union, and Satish Chandra Sharma, the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, all attended the event.

‘If the purpose was to seek an ally, I think the lieutenant governor of Delhi and the Centre will support you in the endeavour to get more space. By the way, land is a state subject, so the chief minister you made promises today, we will hold you responsible to those,’ Puri said.

Without mentioning the indirect reference, the housing and urban affairs minister stated that ‘the opportunity was not lost.’