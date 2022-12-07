Arvind Kejriwal: The Gujarat exit poll results are an indicator that the AAP is likely to win.

Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, stated on Tuesday that the exit poll results for his party in Gujarat were encouraging.

‘A new party like the AAP receiving 15 to 20% of the vote in a state regarded as the BJP’s heartland is a significant achievement,’ said Kejriwal.

Additionally, he congratulated Delhi’s citizens for the victory in the elections for the city’s civic bodies.

Several exit polls conducted on Monday indicated that the Aam Aadmi Party is likely to place third in the Gujarat Assembly elections, after the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Aam Aadmi Party may win eight out of 182 seats, according to the average of multiple projections in NDTV’s poll of polls.

According to an India Today-Axis poll, the party may secure 9 to 21 seats in the legislature.