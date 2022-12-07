Fans criticise Akshay Kumar after noticing electric bulbs in his first image as Chhatrapati Shivaji

Akshay Kumar, an Indian actor, just can’t seem to get a break. His year has not been good. He appeared in five movies (excluding a cameo in ‘An Action Hero’) and ‘Cuttputlli’ was the only one that did not become a flop at the box office because it was exclusively released on Disney+ Hotstar rather than in theatres.

One could counter that the reason his films aren’t succeeding is because he makes too many movies and audiences become tired of seeing him on the big screen time and time again.

The situation is so severe that the actor is already the target of mockery for a production that won’t even be launched until next year.

Akshay also unveiled the first image of himself playing Chhatrapati Shivaji in a video he posted to commemorate the start of filming for his next movie ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Shivaji.’

The Maratha Empire was founded by Shivaji in the 17th century, who used guerrilla warfare to defeat the Aurangzeb-led Mughal army.

Few people on social media commented on his Shivaji attire and some were more interested in the chandelier’s antiquated lighting. In fact, the chandelier is adorned with tiny electric lights that are used in a 17th-century environment.

Electric lights will not be invented until 1880, more than two centuries in the future.

Naturally, it led to numerous memes and jokes on social media.