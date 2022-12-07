Former Google engineer joins Amazon, but offer withdrawn!

An engineer who left his stable position at the Sundar Pichai-led business to join Amazon found himself in a predicament. Three days prior to the engineer’s scheduled start date with the e-commerce behemoth, he received word that his employment offer had been withdrawn. Being in a scenario where you leave one work for another just to not acquire that new job is the worst one can experience professionally.

Software developer Tianyi Gao left Google to accept a new position at Amazon, only to find out later that his offer had been withdrawn. Gao’s difficulties are made worse by the fact that he has an H1B visa and just 60 days to look for a new job or return to his home country.

Gao wrote on Linkedin about his situation, writing, ‘Hi, I used to work for Google as a SWE. My manager gave me a support-check-in project, so I accepted an offer from Amazon as a fallback. Unfortunately, only three workdays before my first day, I learned that the Amazon offer had been withdrawn after my resignation had been accepted. I failed to either prolong the procedure or reverse my resignation. My last day at Google is today. I have 60 days to locate a new employment as an H1B visa holder’.

As a result of recent layoffs at Meta, Amazon, Twitter, and other major IT companies, many H1-B visa holders in the US have lost their employment. Now that they have left their old firm, they are under extreme pressure to find work within 60 days. They will have to go back to their native country if they can’t find employment in 60 days.

While this is going on, several businesses who have recently laid off staff are providing immigration support to foreign workers affected by the layoffs, and Meta is one of them. ‘If you’re in this country on a visa, I understand how challenging this is. There are notice and grace periods before termination, as well as certain visa grace periods, so everyone will have time to prepare and resolve their immigration situation. Depending on what you and your family require, our team of devoted immigration professionals may provide guidance ‘, According to Zuckerberg’s blog post.