Here’s Why Switzerland May Be First Nation to Ban Electric Vehicles!

Switzerland is considering a ban on electric vehicles, despite the fact that the majority of nations across the world support the use of EVs. Switzerland may become the first nation to outlaw electric vehicles as a result of this action.

According to information, Switzerland is experiencing a severe energy shortage this winter. The majority of its power comes from other European nations like France and Germany, but the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has severely harmed the supply. Due to a severe natural gas shortage brought on by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, France and Germany have seen the lowest levels of electrical generation.

According to many sources, the Swiss government has produced emergency plans that call for a partial ban on EVs rather than a blanket ban. However, as of right now, the ‘Ordinance on Restrictions and Prohibitions on the Use of Electric Energy’ is simply a draught and won’t go into effect until the third of the four escalation stages for the energy crisis.

‘The private use of electric automobiles is only authorised for extremely required travels (e.g., exercising one’s profession, shopping, seeing the doctor, attending religious events, attending court appearances),’ the proposal states. In order to safeguard the nation’s electricity supply, the plan also calls for the enforcement of ‘restrictions and prohibitions on the usage of electrical energy’.