Authorities expect further arrests in the German coup plot in the coming days

Authorities in Germany predict further arrests and raids in the coming days in connection with a far-right gang that prosecutors believe was planning a violent overthrow of the state in order to install a former member of a German royal family as national leader.

‘In my experience, there is generally a second wave of arrests,’ Georg Maier, the interior minister of Thuringia in eastern Germany, told Deutschlandfunk on Thursday.

Heinrich XIII P.R., the envisioned future leader, is a descendant of the royal House of Reuss in Thuringia.

On Wednesday, 25 members and supporters of the organisation were apprehended in searches involving 3,000 security personnel, which Maier described as unparalleled in contemporary German history.

The number of suspects in the case has now risen to 54, according to the head of the federal police office, Holger Muench, who told ARD on Thursday that the number could rise further.