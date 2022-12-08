Ram Temple Nears ‘Completion’; New Mosque Yet to Rise in Ayodhya!

Construction on the disputed Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site has not begun nearly three years after the Supreme Court of India granted the Hindu side the disputed land surrounding the Babri Masjid and provided the Muslim side with a different site to construct a new mosque. The Ayodhya Development Authority has not yet approved the trust’s proposal, according to the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation.

Construction delayed by civic body permission;

The construction of the mosque is being handled by the 15-member Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation, which anticipates receiving the necessary licences shortly. ‘We have provided the Ayodhya Development Authority with a thorough map of the suggested complex. The COVID-19 pandemic previously caused a delay in its approval. They have now notified us that all the obstacles to the map’s clearance are being removed’, Athar Hussain, the secretary of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation, said PTI.

Construction was scheduled to begin in November;

Prior to starting construction, the trust had stated that it anticipated receiving approval from the development authority by November’s end. The Muslim side was granted a five-acre plot in the hamlet of Dhannipur near Ayodhya to build the mosque after the SC’s 2019 judgement.

Agricultural land;

The site has reportedly been delineated by a 10-foot-high barbed wire fence that runs along the perimeter. It is situated between winding roads dotted with residences, a veterinary hospital, and a new farmers’ centre. The area was a farm until recently. ‘After clearing the map, construction will begin. It will be too soon to comment on the timetable till we receive the approval’, said Hussain.

Mosque, hospital, and more in the complex;

The Dhannipur Ayodhya Mosque was scheduled to be finished by December 2023 in accordance with the original concept. The five-acre Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah Complex, in addition to the mosque, will include a 200-bed hospital, a communal kitchen, and a library containing an archive of the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny. Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University in New Delhi’s Head of the Faculty of Architecture, Professor SM Akhtar, was responsible for creating the mosque.

Ram temple is almost finished;

The Ram temple in Ayodhya will be opened to pilgrims once the statues of Ram Lalla are placed in the shrine’s sanctum sanctorum on Makar Sankranti, according to Champat Rai, general secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, who made the announcement in October. He said that 50% of the temple’s building work has been finished and that overall development has been good. He stated that Lord Rama’s statues will be put around January 14, 2024, and the temple’s ground floor will be completed by December of this year.