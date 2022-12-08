Russian military participate in tactical exercises in Belarus

Russia announced on Thursday that its forces were participating in tactical exercises in Belarus, raising concerns that Moscow is pressuring its partner to become more involved in the Ukraine conflict.

Belarus has stated that it will not enter the Ukraine conflict, although President Alexander Lukashenko has previously ordered troops to deploy along the Ukrainian border with Russian forces, alleging threats from Kiev and the West.

‘Servicemen of the Western Military District… continue rigorous combat training on the ranges of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus,’ Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement.