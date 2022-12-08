The first transgender school to provide ‘free education’ has opened; Read on…

In an effort to give more trans people in society a voice, the Punjab government of Pakistan has built the nation’s first transgender public school in Lahore. In the past, the Punjab government of Pakistan established three transgender schools in the province—in Multan, Bahawalpur, and D.G. Khan—to educate and train trans people.

These educational institutions offer free instruction from primary to upper secondary levels while also teaching sewing, culinary, and cosmetics application skills. The school in Lahore, which began on Wednesday, will operate in two shifts, with the first half devoted to teaching general education and the second half concentrating on teaching technical skills.

‘Two shifts will be worked at the Lahore transgender school. While receiving instruction in the first shift, the students will obtain technical skill training in the second. Free textbooks, school supplies, backpacks, and pick-up and drop-off services will all be provided by the government ‘, said a statement by the Punjab School Education Department.

The school currently has a total of 36 transgender students enrolled. In addition, the statement said that two consultants had been hired to assist the transgender community in understanding its issues and that the school’s instructors themselves are transgender. 6 709 transgender persons are registered in Punjab province, which constitutes 64.4% of the national transgender population.

However, it is estimated that there are 30,000 transgender people living in Lahore and its surrounding regions alone. Every Pakistani has the right to get an education, however transgender people are often discriminated against and have a difficult time finding jobs. In 2018, the nation’s upper house, the Senate, had unanimously approved a bill to protect the rights of transgender people and give them the freedom to choose their own gender identity.