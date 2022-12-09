10,000 employees and their families will go to Disneyland for three days thanks to their wealthy CEO.

This millionaire boss’ manner of showing appreciation to his staff may make you feel very envious if you’re already feeling pretty satisfied with your ‘Employee of the Year’ coffee mug from hours of diligent labour. Ken Griffin, the CEO and creator of Citadel, has surely earned the title of ‘coolest boss’ for the year after providing a three-day trip to Disneyland Florida for 10,000 of his employees and their families.

But there’s more! All of the employees stationed in New York, Houston, Paris, Zurich, and other places had their flight arrangements handled by Griffin. He made care to cover the cost of their meals and other expenses as well. Here’s another catch if you’re already looking for employment opportunities at Citadel. Griffin also planned a performance featuring Carly Rae Jepsen and Coldplay for the Disneyland workforce.

‘We have established the most exceptional team not only in our history but also in the history of finance, and we have a fantastic future ahead of us – and I look forward to the chapters still to be written,’ Griffin reportedly told his colleagues, reported the New York Post.

Ken Griffin, who has a net worth of around $31.7 billion, is a major player in the hedge fund industry. In the Forbes list, he is ranked as the 40th richest person in the world.