BJP MP Ravi Kishan says, if there was a population control bill, would have fewer children

Ravi Kishan, a member of parliament for the Bharatiya Janata Party (Bharatiya janata), blamed the previous Congress-led government’s poor management for the four children. The Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur spoke about the population control Bill during the Agenda AajTak 2022 programme. He claimed that the previous government should have been vigilant in this area and that he would not have had four children if a law restricting the population had been proposed.

Additionally, he declared that he would bring up a motion in Parliament to address this issue. The actor-turned-politician also stated that he regretted having four children when he considered the population explosion.

‘If the Congress brought the Bill (population control Bill) earlier, we would have stopped,’ he said. ‘I have four children, this is not a mistake. If Congress brought the Bill, if there was a law, we would not have had four children,’ he said.

He added that the Congress regime should have taken the current situation seriously. Congress is to blame for this, he said, because it was their government.