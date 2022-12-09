Danish Defense Ministry claims its websites are hit by cyberattack

Denmark’s defence ministry was hit by a cyberattack on Thursday, which disabled access to its websites but had no effect on operations, according to the ministry’s Twitter account.

The websites were targeted by so-called distributed denials of service (DDoS), which send a flood of traffic to specific servers in an attempt to bring them down, according to the ministry.

‘At this time, there is no knowledge of any further implications other than a lack of access to web portals – there are thus no operational ramifications for the defence,’ it stated on Twitter.