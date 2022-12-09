French farmer prevails in Bayer pesticide fumes case for $11,700.

After a 15-year court struggle, a French farmer who inhaled weedkiller fumes was awarded 11,135 euros ($11,700) by German chemical manufacturer Bayer (BAYGn.DE).

The French case increased the number of health claims made against the agriculture chemical and pharmaceutical business, which is dealing with thousands of lawsuits in the US over another weedkiller.

In an effort to demonstrate a greater pattern of sickness brought on by agricultural pesticides, farmer Paul Francois and the anti-pesticide organisations supporting his campaign voiced displeasure about the amount.

After a French court ordered the reward, Francois said on radio station franceinfo, ‘11,000 euros for so much sacrifice.’

According to Reuters, his attorney, the precise sum was 11,135 euros.

The crop farmer claimed that the weedkiller Lasso fumes he inhaled in 2004 led to neurological issues like headaches, memory loss, and fainting. The product was later withdrawn from the French market.

After a court determined in 2019 that Monsanto, which had since become a Bayer subsidiary, was responsible for providing insufficient safety information on Lasso, France’s highest court rejected the company’s final appeal in 2020, allowing a different court to determine damages.