Full schedule of India Vs Australia T20I series announced

Mumbai: In cricket, the Indian eves will face Australia in a 5-match T20I series. This will be the first bilateral T20I series between these two sides in India since 2012. Australia had won that series 4-1.

The first T20 International of the series will be played at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai today. The Match will start at 7 PM. The second T20I will be played on Sunday at the same venue. The remaining three matches will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on 14th, 17th and 20th of this month.

Australia T20I tour of India 2022 schedule:

First T20I, DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai: December 9, 1:30pm

Second T20I, DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai: December 11, 1:30pm

Third T20I, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai: December 14, 1:30pm

Fourth T20I, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai: December 17, 1:30pm

Fifth T20I, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai: December 20, 1:30pm