Iranian medics say security forces of the country are targeting protesting women’s faces and genitalia

According to reports citing interactions with medical specialists from all around Iran, women participating in anti-regime protests in Iran are being targeted by the country’s security forces with shotgun fire to their faces, breasts, and genitalia.

The anti-regime demonstrations in Iran, which began after the country’s morality police killed 22-year-old Mahsa Al-Amini while she was being held captive, are still going strong after 12 weeks.

According to reports, there was a considerable disparity between the types of injuries sustained by males and women.

While men had shotgun pellet injuries in their legs, buttocks and backs, the women often had injuries on their faces, breasts and genitalia.

A report in The Guardian citing interviews with 10 medical professionals said that the injuries faced by women were severe enough that they could leave hundreds of young Iranians with permanent damage.

‘I treated a woman in her early 20s, who was shot in her genitals by two pellets. Ten other pellets were lodged in her inner thigh,’ one doctor told the newspaper.

‘These 10 pellets were easily removed, but those two were a challenge because they were wedged in between her urethra and vaginal opening.’

The doctor also explained how the woman concerned was afflicted by the wounds in the first place.

‘There was a serious risk of vaginal infection, so I asked her to go to a trusted gynaecologist. She said she was protesting when a group of about 10 security agents circled around and shot her in her genitals and thighs.’