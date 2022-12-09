Jairam Ramesh says, Sonia might join Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday as part of ‘Mahila Shakti Padyatra’

According to senior leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is likely to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on Monday, when women will march as part of the party’s ‘Mahila Shakti Padyatra.’

On her 76th birthday, Sonia Gandhi is in Rajasthan where she is visiting her children Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Ramesh spoke at a press conference at the AICC headquarters and also released two brief videos that focused on the yatra’s central themes of economic hardship and unity.

‘Bharat Jodo Yatra has three themes — economic disparities, social polarisation and political dictatorship. These have been highlighted in the yatra,’ he said.

Sonia Gandhi is on a private visit to Rajasthan, the Congress general secretary in charge of communications responded when asked if she will participate in the yatra.

We all, the country and the party, join in wishing her a long, healthy life as she celebrates her 76th birthday today. It is possible that she would join (the yatra) on the 12th (December).

‘Public personalities are entitled to private moments and I would urge you to respect their privacy,’ Ramesh said.

According to Ramesh, there will be a ‘Mahila Shakti Padyatra’ on December 12 in the Sawai Madhopur area, during which only women will participate in the yatra.