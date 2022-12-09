Japanese businessman Maezawa chooses DJ Steve Aoki and K-pop star TOP to travel to the moon with SpaceX

Japanese businessman Yusaku Maezawa disclosed on Friday that K-pop artist TOP and DJ Steve Aoki will be among the eight crew members he hopes to take on a trip around the moon as soon as next year, catching a ride on one of Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets.

Following a 12-day stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in 2017, Maezawa purchased every seat on the first lunar mission, which has been planned since 2018.

