Old unlawful colonies in 413 Madhya Pradesh cities will be made legal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, declared on Thursday in Mandsaur as the district celebrated its ‘Gaurav Divas’ that old, illegal colonies in 413 cities will be legalised.

‘The development of Mandsaur is our priority, and our government is working to improve people’s lives. Today, we are simplifying and choosing to legalise illegal colonies in all 413 cities at a nominal fee,’ wrote CM Chouhan on Twitter (sic)

CM Chouhan made some significant announcements, including the simplification of regulations to legalise all former illegal colonies in 413 state cities for a little fee.

The chief minister promised that Mandsaur and other cities would be developed at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore.

He gave Rs 150 crore to 1,50,000 first phase recipients, Rs 200 crore to 1 lakh second phase beneficiaries, and Rs 50,000 to each of 2,371 third phase beneficiaries.