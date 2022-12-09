Pope Francis breaks down in tears while mentioning the worsening situation in Ukraine amid the ongoing war

On December 8, Pope Francis highlighted the deteriorating situation in Ukraine amid the continued conflict and broke down in tears. Pope was speaking about Ukrainian tragedies during a customary prayer in the heart of Rome. He was observed putting his palm on his face as his voice started to shake. He appeared to be wiping tears from his face.

After being unable to speak for around 30 seconds, he had to stop. His voice was beginning to break as he continued the prayer.

Before he had to stop because of the overwhelming emotions, he said, ‘Immaculate Virgin, today I would have wanted to bring you the thanks of the Ukrainian people (for peace).’

When he was able to, he continued: ‘Instead, once again I have to bring you the pleas of children, of the elderly, of fathers and mothers, of the young people of that martyred land, which is suffering so much.’

Prior to these events, which led to a global fuel and food crisis due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, Pope Francis stated that reform in the UN is ‘more than evident.’

In an excerpt from his book, Pope stated that the situation in Ukraine has demonstrated the necessity for the international system to create ‘more nimble and effective ways of resolving crises.’