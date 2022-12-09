Regarding Saket Gokhale’s arrest, subsequent rearrest, Trinamool written to poll body

The Trinamool Congress wrote to the Election Commission (EC) pleading with them to launch an immediate investigation into the Gujarat Police’s action against Saket Gokhale and to stop all of the alleged physical and mental abuse that is being inflicted upon him.

‘Saket Gokhale, National Spokesperson of Trinamool Congress, was arrested by the Gujarat Police from Jaipur in Rajasthan on December 6, 2022 without any intimation to the Rajasthan Police. He was taken to Ahmedabad where he was granted bail by the court on December 8,’ the letter read.

As Gokhale was leaving the Ahmedabad police station after receiving bail at around 8:45 p.m., the Gujarat Police allegedly arrested him once more without a warrant or a court order, purpotedly in connection with a different case that had been reported to the Morbi police station under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The letter called attention to how Paresh Rawal’s speech, in which he compared Bengalis to Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, went unpunished.

According to the letter, the chief minister of Assam advocated ‘communalism and hatred toward religious minorities’ during the recent Assembly Election in Gujarat while running for office, and the police took no action against them.