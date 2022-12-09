RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat claims that all Indians are Hindus irrespective of their religion

Mohan Bhagwat, the leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), declared on Thursday that everyone in India is a Hindu and that everyone, regardless of religion, who believes India to be his motherland is a Hindu.

He said at the third Sangh Shiksha, hosted by the RSS in Nagpur, that ‘all the people of India are Hindus. Whoever considers India as his motherland is a Hindu. Be it a follower of any religion, whatever the dress. This is the truth and Sangh speaks this truth out loud. This is because we have been united for hundreds of years.’

Bhagwat added that India’s G20 chairmanship was not your typical one.

We still have a ways to go. According to the RSS chairman, India cannot become Vishwa Guru through an organisation or institution; instead, the entire society must walk together. ‘It is evident that everyone needs India, and the fact that India was awarded the G20 presidency is just the beginning.’

Bhagwat added that we must refrain from copying other nations in order to make India a ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-sufficient).

The Sangh teaches four things: to worship the nation, goodwill, repaying the national debt, and adhering to personal and social discipline, Bhagwat said. ‘If we are imitators, Indian would never become Atma-Nirbhar.’