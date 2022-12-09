UK Statistics Office postpones the publishing of producer price data

Following the identification of more possible issues with the series’ calculation, Britain’s Office for National Statistics announced on Friday that it was postponing the release of producer price inflation (PPI) statistics scheduled for December 14.

The ONS had to amend the series last month because the weight provided to diesel fuel was incorrect, and on Friday the ONS announced that it had discovered a second problem with food prices that it is currently looking into.

The PPI datasets ‘may be susceptible to alteration while this is being performed, so we advise caution utilising them,’ it stated.

The issue has no bearing on the publishing of consumer price inflation statistics, which will be made available as scheduled on December 14—the day before the Bank of England is scheduled to announce its December interest rate decision.

The selling prices of manufactured items, sometimes referred to as output prices, are measured by producer price numbers, along with the costs of materials and fuel, or input prices.