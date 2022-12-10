8-year-old MP child dies after falling into 400-foot borewell

Tanmay Sahu, an eight-year-old boy who was rescued from a 400-foot deep borewell in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, after more than 65 hours of rescue efforts, has died. The Betul District Hospital is receiving his body.

The operation was delayed for more than four days by the stones that were present throughout the area.

The youngster fell into an open borewell while playing in another field while on a farm. To help the youngster escape, earthmoving equipment was brought in to excavate a parallel tunnel.

Tanmay Sahu was rescued late on Friday night after spending the entire day buried at 55 feet of the 400-foot deep borewell. District administration stated that the youngster had passed away at the time the body was removed.

On December 6, the child plunged into the borewell.

The rescue effort began on December 6 at 6 o’clock in the evening, according to the boy’s father, who had claimed, ‘We immediately raced to the place. He was breathing, and we listened to his voice as we enquired.’

Over the previous four days, the youngster was trying to be rescued by members of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Home Guard, and neighbourhood police officers.