China combats price hikes and issues with medical supply amid COVID concerns

In an effort to streamline its supply chain network and accelerate the deconstruction of the nation’s zero-COVID policy, China announced on Saturday that it would cease screening ship captains and truck drivers who transport products domestically for COVID-19.

This week, the nation made a dramatic turn toward economic recovery by loosening significant COVID policy provisions. The shift was well-received by the public, but it is now raising worries that infection rates may rise and cause additional disruptions.

Beijing is now focusing on making sure there are enough supplies of medicines and fortifying the nation’s healthcare system, which experts warn could be quickly overwhelmed. Beijing is also requiring less testing and allowing those with mild to no symptoms to quarantine at home.

People in Beijing were eager for Beijing to start to align with the rest of the globe, which has mostly opened up in an effort to live with COVID, three years after the coronavirus first appeared in central China. The government changed course in response to widespread demonstrations, instilling dread in a nation with a low vaccination rate where people had been conditioned to fear the disease.