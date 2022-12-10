Export of agricultural products surge by 85.34%

New Delhi: Exports of agricultural products from northeastern states of India surged by 85.34% in last 6 years. Data released by the Union Commerce and Industry ministry revealed this.

Export from the northeastern India increased from $2.52 million in 2016-17 to $17.2 million in 2021-22. The major destinations of export have been Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Middle East, the UK and Europe. There has been a tremendous increase in the export of agricultural produce from N-E states like Sikkim, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.