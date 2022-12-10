FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco to face Portugal today: Possible playing XI

Doha: The Round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Morocco and Portugal will be played today. The match will be held at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar at 8.30 pm (IST). The two teams have faced each other twice at World Cups and Portugal had won both the matches.

Morocco had defeated Belgium by ‘2-0’, Canada by ‘2-1’ and settled for a goalless draw against Croatia in the group level. They defeated former World Champions Spain by ‘3-0’ in the penalty shootout in pre-quarter finals. Morocco is the fourth African country to reach the quarterfinals of the mega football event, after Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010). None of them reached the semifinals. Morocco is also the only team from outside Europe or South America to make it to the last eight in Qatar World Cup.

Portugal had defeated Ghana by ‘3-2’ and Uruguay by ‘2-0’. But the European team suffered a shocking defeat to South Korea by ‘1-2’ in the group level. They defeated Switzerland by ‘6-1’ in the pre-quarter finals.

Predicted lineups:

Morocco: Bounou; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Portugal: Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; B. Silva, Carvalho, Otavio; Fernandes, Ramos, Felix