Former Minnesota police officer receives three and a half years in prison, in George Floyd case.

A former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced to 3-1/2 years in jail on Friday for his role in the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in May 2020 under the knee of another cop, sparking global protests against police brutality and racism.

J Alexander Kueng, the officer, In October, pled guilty to a single state offence of aiding and abetting manslaughter.

He appeared in Hennepin County District Court via video link from a federal prison in Ohio, where he is serving a 2-1/2- to 3-1/2-year sentence on federal crimes related to Floyd’s killing.

Kueng was given credit for 84 days previously served and would serve both sentences consecutively.

On May 25, 2020, he was one of four cops summoned to a Minneapolis grocery store and attempted to arrest Floyd on suspicion of using a forged $20 cash to purchase smokes.

During the incident, Derek Chauvin, the senior cop on the scene, pinned the shackled Floyd’s neck to the ground with a knee for more than nine minutes, causing his death.