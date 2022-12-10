Nobel Peace laureate asks Ukraine to keep fighting

The head of a Ukrainian rights group that received the Nobel Peace Prize said on Friday that Ukraine should keep fighting Russian forces and that any attempt to start peace negotiations would be seen as a sign of weakness by Moscow.

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, predicted on Friday that Moscow would eventually have to come to terms with Ukraine. Kiev earlier stated that it had not ruled out engaging in negotiations with Russia, just not under Putin’s leadership.

In the midst of the greatest crisis in Europe since World War Two, the Center for Civil Liberties in Ukraine, Memorial, a Russian human rights organisation, and imprisoned campaigner Ales Byalyatski were awarded the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

The head of the Ukrainian rights group responded that Kyiv would ‘never abandon our people for torture and death in seized territory’ when asked whether Ukraine and the West should engage in negotiations with Putin to resolve the conflict.