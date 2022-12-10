Raids on illegal sand mining locations by the Karnataka Lokayukta

In Dakshina Kannada district, where illegal sand mining is reportedly taking place, Karnataka Lokayukta police conducted many raids and seized property, including vehicles, worth Rs 40 lakh.

After receiving several complaints regarding illicit sand mining in the district, Lokayukta SP K Laxmi Ganesh constituted three squads under the direction of DSPs Kalavati, B Cheluvaraju, and inspector A Amanullah, informed police on Saturday.

On Friday, the teams conducted a number of raids in Belthangady, Bantwal, and Mulky, seizing earthmovers, tippers, and other items worth Rs 40 lakh.

The appropriate police stations received the seized property. Three criminal cases have been filed against the culprits. An official informed that, there have been up to 25 public complaints over sand mining that is prohibited.

According to Laxmi Ganesh, necessary action would be taken against the Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), the pollution control board, the revenue department, and other targets of complaints.