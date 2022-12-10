Time up for obsolete colonial ranks: Admiral of the Navy R Hari Kumar

Speaking at Agenda Aaj Tak, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar stated that we have been aiming to get rid of the Indian Navy’s pointless colonial history.

‘Similarly, a team has been established to study practises that are irrelevant to follow since the Navy has evolved over the past century and we are changing them,’ added the navy chief. We unveiled the new President’s Colours and Crest on December 4 with the president’s approval.

‘Petty Officer and Chief Petty Officer ranks should be eliminated. The proposal to eliminate colonial legacies includes these and other antiquated customs,’ said Admiral R. Hari Kumar, who gave an example of one of these customs.

At the commissioning of INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the new Ensign ‘Nishaan’ for the Indian Navy.

The Navy chief declared, ‘I have promised our top leadership, which envisions India in 2047 as a developed nation, a totally independent Indian Navy by then.’

The admiral declared that ‘all of our ships, submarines, aircraft, unmanned systems, networks, software, and everything else’ would be produced domestically.

The Navy chief remarked, ‘Our first ship, a little fuel boat named INS Ajay, was built in 1962. Since then, we have developed landing craft, landing ships, and most recently, a wholly indigenous aircraft carrier.’