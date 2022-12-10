UAE releases fines for parking or stopping-related offences

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE has released fines for parking or stopping-related offences. The authorities in the country have regulated parking to avoid haphazard or illegal parking by drivers. Illegal parking could obstruct the movement of vehicles and pedestrians and even access to fire hydrants.

Here are the fines for parking offences:

Improper parking: Dh500 fine

Parking behind vehicles and blocking their movement: Dh500 fine

Parking without securing the vehicle: Dh500 fine

Parking vehicles on pavements: Dh400 fine

Stopping a vehicle in a way that blocks pedestrians’ movement: Dh400 fine

Parking in front of fire hydrants: Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points

Parking in spaces allocated for people with special needs: Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points

Stopping in the middle of the road without a reason: Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points

Stopping in the yellow box junction: Dh500 fine

Stopping the vehicle in prohibited areas on the left road shoulder on public roads: Dh1,000 fine