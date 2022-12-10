UK seeks trade agreements with Utah and California

Britain signed its third such agreement with a U.S. state this week with South Carolina. The junior trade minister of the UK, Greg Hands, said on Friday that similar agreements are being sought with California and Utah.

Even though the Biden administration has placed all free trade negotiations on hold for the time being, Britain continues to believe that a comprehensive free trade deal with the United States makes sense for both nations, Hands told Reuters.

However, Hands noted that there had been advancements on bilateral trade issues, including the settlement of a protracted disagreement over aircraft subsidies and the suspension of American tariffs on steel and aluminum.

He claimed that a growing number of American states, including Texas, are interested in joining North Carolina, Indiana, and now South Carolina in ratifying non-binding trade memorandums of understanding.