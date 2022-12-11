A faculty member from IIT Guwahati was found dead at official residence

A professor at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT, Guwahati), was found deceased at his work residence on Friday evening.

Guwahati police informed that the incident was a suicide. The 47-year-old victim was an assistant professor of mathematics. He was a Delhi native.

The following statement was made public by the institution: ‘A man’s body was found last evening in one of the residences at IIT Guwahati. It has been acknowledged as a faculty member of the institute. The institute is making an effort to contact the deceased’s family.’

The institute announced that it would assist the police inquiry while mourning the death. Additionally, it decided to launch an internal probe.

The door was allegedly forced open in front of a magistrate after neighbours complained about a terrible odour coming from the deceased’s apartment. It was found to be hanging. The deceased had been taken for a post-mortem, informed the police.

Numerous incidences of student suicide have been recorded from the institute over the previous few years.