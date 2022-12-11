DH Latest NewsDH NEWSCanadaLatest NewsInternational

After Morocco and France won the World Cup, fans clashes with police in Paris.

Dec 11, 2022, 10:12 am IST

French police used tear gas on the Champs Elysees in Paris as crowds celebrated France and Morocco’s World Cup triumphs, which advanced them to the tournament’s semi-finals.

 

Thousands of supporters had gathered on the iconic Parisian avenue shortly after the match between Morocco and Portugal, yelling, waving flags, and honking horns in the face of heavy police presence. More joined them following France’s victory over England.

 

  1. Reuters images showed crowds destroying businesses and fighting with police. Some fires were also seen near the Champs Elysees on Avenue de Friedland.

shortlink
Dec 11, 2022, 10:12 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button