Country bans TikTok; Blames it for eroding public confidence

TikTok has been on Taiwan’s radar for possible restriction because the country’s officials fear China is using the social media platform to undermine public trust in the government. According to the South China Morning Post, Taiwan previously forbade the Chinese-owned social media platform from being used on devices in the public sector due to security reasons and worries about a campaign of ‘cognitive warfare’.

Given the potential impact it may have on the freedom of expression and information, the authorities have been reluctant to outlaw TikTok on private devices and in the workplace. Beijing, according to Taiwan’s National Security Bureau, is allegedly using TikTok more frequently to sway the island’s populace and undermine their trust in the government. As part of China’s ‘cognitive warfare’ against Taiwan, Bureau head Chen Ming-tong said in May that Taiwanese were being educated and paid by Beijing to influence the youthful audience on social media sites like TikTok, Xiaohongshu (Instagram’s Chinese counterpart), and YouTube.

According to the Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Justice, they are looking into rumours that TikTok users have been spreading videos on the platform that accuse Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-administration wen’s of corruption and making fun of the nation’s armed forces. The Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Justice said that they are investigating the reports which claim that videos alleging corruption within Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s government and ridiculing the defences of the country have been circulated on TikTok.

Ho Chih-wei, a lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, claimed during a meeting of the legislature that China had used the app to wage ‘cognitive warfare’ against Taiwan by disseminating rumours and sowing societal discord. The island will be taken over by force, according to China, which claims Taiwan as part of its sovereignty. According to Ho, Taiwan’s usage of TikTok must be ‘regulated’ through plans from the government.