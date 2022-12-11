Gujarat AAP MLA says, ‘Won’t join BJP, will support it from outside if public wants’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat appears to be in new trouble as it struggles to prevent its newly elected party MLAs from defecting. The AAP MLA has spoken up to clarify his position amid rumours that Bhupat Bhayani will join the BJP in Gujarat.

AAP MLA Bhupat Bhayani denied reports that he would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been in power in Gujarat for seven consecutive terms, in an interview with India Today on Sunday.

‘I am not going to join the BJP. I will ask the public what they want and then make a decision,’ Bhupat Bhayani said. He did, however, make it clear that he would support the saffron party informally from outside.

In the recently completed Gujarat elections, Bhayani won the Visavadar assembly seat on the AAP platform.

With 156 seats in the 182-member assembly, the BJP had a resounding victory in the elections for the Gujarat Assembly. With only 17 seats won in Gujarat, the Congress came in second place by a long shot. Aam Aadmi Party, a newcomer to Gujarat politics, was able to secure five seats in the state assembly.