Indigenous people demand stronger land rights at the COP15 nature discussions

Indigenous advocates told Reuters at the U.N. nature summit in Montreal that negotiations on a deal to protect 30% of the Earth by 2030 are terribly behind in addressing the concerns of native people, whose land holds the majority of the world’s remaining biodiversity.

The so-called ’30-by-30′ aim set forth in an ambitious new accord to stop further natural loss and degradation is considered as being dependent on indigenous participation.

According to the World Bank, although indigenous tribes make up approximately 5% of the global population, their territories protect about 80% of the remaining plant and animal species on Earth.

The world’s remaining 40% of plant species are in danger. Up to 2% each year is an unheard-of rate of decline in the insect population on the planet.

Dinamam Tuxa, a lawyer for the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil, the largest indigenous umbrella organisation in Brazil, stated that ‘indigenous people need to be at the centre of this process surrounding biodiversity.’