Learn more about the common mistakes we make while eating fruits

Fruit is fantastic for weight loss, as we all know, but did you also realise that how you consume it is equally important? Dietician and certified diabetes educator Dr. Archana Batra claims that ‘Many people consume fruit wrongly, which might cause more harm than benefit.’

Here is a list of the four most frequent errors we make when eating fruits.

Combining fruit with anything else

Fruit decomposes more quickly than any other food. It can lead to the buildup of toxins in the body when mixed with other meals. This is because food pairings might make digestion more difficult. Fruit makes it difficult to absorb nutrients since it must remain in the stomach for as long as the heaviest food takes to digest. It begins to ferment in the digestive juices, which is usually toxic and may raise the possibility of illness and other health conditions. It is therefore preferable to consume it separately.

Fruit at nighttime

It is advised to avoid eating anything two to three hours before bed because it interferes with digestion. Fruit fits into this as well. Fruit consumption immediately before bed has a high likelihood of preventing sleep since it boosts energy levels when the body ought to be relaxing and releases a lot of sugar. Our capacity to ingest and absorb nutrients is greatly diminished at night. Fruit consumption late at night could also result in acidity symptoms. Fruit should be eaten as a snack in the evening and no later.

Drink water immediately

Adults and toddlers alike are regularly seen drinking water right away after fruit consumption. Drinking water after eating fruit can cause the pH level of the digestive system to become unbalanced, especially consuming fruit with a high water content like watermelon, muskmelon, cucumber, orange, and strawberry. This is because fruit with a lot of water in it can change the pH balance by reducing the acidity of your stomach. Experts warn that doing so can result in serious illnesses such as diarhoea or cholera.

Not eating the skin

The peel is typically the greatest part when it comes to vitamins and antioxidants. For instance, apple peels are rich in fibre, vitamin C, and A. According to study, eating the skin could even help reduce your chances of being obese and developing cancer.