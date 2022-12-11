Mahzooz Draw: 19 participants share Dh1,000,000

Dubai: 19 lucky participants shared the second prize of 1 million UAE dirhams of the Mahzooz weekly draw. They matched 4 out of 5 winning numbers. They will take home home Dh52,631 each.

1 lucky winner took the first prize of Dh10,000,000 by matching 5 out of 5 winning numbers. Additionally, 1,175 winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.

Mahzooz draw operated by EWINGS has created 29 multi-millionaires and over 200,000 winners in a span of 2 years. People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.

