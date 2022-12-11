Pebble launches new smartwatch with Bluetooth calling in India: Price and features

Mumbai: India based brand, Pebble launched new smartwatch with Bluetooth calling named ‘ Pebble Frost’ in the Indian markets. The Pebble Frost smartwatch is priced at Rs. 1,999 in India and is available to buy on Flipkart. The smartwatch is available in 4 colours – black, blue, grey, and orange.

Also Read: Oppo launches Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition in India: Details

The new smartwatch has a 1.87-inch IPS touch screen and over 100 watch faces to choose from. The Pebble Frost works with Bluetooth connectivity to pair and maintain the connection with the smartphone. The smartwatch is IP67 rated for dust and water resistance. It has several fitness and health tracking features built in, including heart rate, blood oxygen, step, and sleep tracking. The wearable also equips several features such as calendar, camera control, calculator, and music control are also present on the smartwatch.