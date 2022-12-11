Tecno launches new budget smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Tecno launched a new budget smartphone named ‘Tecno Pova 4 ‘in the Indian markets. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Tecno Pova 4 is priced at Rs. 11,999 and will go on sale in India starting from December 13 via Amazon in Cryolite Blue and Uranolith Grey colours.

The new smartphone is powered by a MediaTek G99 SoC runs on Android 12-based HiOS 12.0. It is paired with 8GB of RAM. The memory can be extended up to 5GB using the Virtual RAM feature.

The smartphone sports 6.8-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The device equips a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup with dual LED flash. The handset also sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It comes with features like Night Mode, Video Stabilization, HDR mode, and more. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and 10W reverse charging.