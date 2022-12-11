UK’s data watchdog opens investigation into World Cup apps mandated by Qatari authorities for spying on English fans

Two official World Cup applications are the subject of an inquiry by the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), a data watchdog, due to suspicions that Qatari authorities may be using them to covertly spy on England supporters.

A representative for the government agency said, “If somebody is unhappy with how their data has been handled, they can file a complaint with the ICO.

The “Ehteraz” and “Hayya” applications must be downloaded by English supporters travelling to Qatar in order to gain admission to the stadiums and use Covid contact tracing.

Some security professionals, however, believe that the software enables Qatari officials to get private data that can be used to watch the fans.

Travelers have been advised by specialists to exercise extreme caution while using any images, movies, or documents stored on their mobile devices. Moreover, there is a high possibility that vulnerable groups that remain on the edge of archaic Qatari legislations could be monitored through the two apps.

Countries like France and Norway have already advised travellers to use the apps on a different, empty phone instead of the one they use for personal usage.