Breaking News; Indian soldiers injured during clashes with Chinese troops on the border!

At Yangtse, Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, a handful of Indian soldiers engaged in combat with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). A flag meeting was convened between the Indian Commander in the region and his counterpart to discuss the event in accordance with organised protocols after it was reported that just a few Indian soldiers were hurt in the skirmish.

Since deadly confrontations with Chinese forces in the Galway Valley in 2020, which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, there has been no fighting between India and China in Arunachal Pradesh. According to The Hindu, a few Indian troops were sent to a hospital in Guwahati after suffering damaged limbs. A source told the magazine that more than 600 PLA soldiers were present during the fights, despite the fact that no official announcement regarding the event was made.