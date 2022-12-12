MK Stalin says Pondicherry should adopt a Dravidian model

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin attacked the government of neighbouring Puducherry, alleging that it was under the influence of the governor, and that the Union Territory should adopt a Dravidian system of government.

On Monday, December 12, MK Stalin made these remarks while attending a wedding celebration in Puducherry.

‘The Puducherry administration was not chosen by the people to serve them. Puducherry has a towering chief minister who merely serves as a puppet. I don’t blame him; he’s a decent man, but a good man ought to be brave as well,’ declared MK Stalin.

He gave the populace additional assurances that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance would regain power.

‘It’s unfortunate that the Governor is controlling the Puducherry Chief Minister. We must exercise prudence to prevent Puducherry from electing a religious government,’ said MK Stalin.