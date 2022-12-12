Couple suspected to be practicing witchcraft found murdered in Odisa

A 45-year-old man and his wife were both fatally hacked to death by an unknown killer in the Keonjhar district of Odisha on the grounds that they allegedly practised witchcraft, an official said. On Sunday morning, their bodies were found outside of their home in the Rasool Jhumukipatiya Sahi village, which is within the jurisdiction of the Daitari police station.

‘It appears that the killings were motivated by allegations of witchcraft. There was only one detainee. More research is being done,’ Mitrabhanu Mahapatra, the superintendent of police in Keonjhar said to PTI.

Singo, the couple’s daughter, claimed that on Saturday night, her father Bahada Murmu and his wife Dhani (35), were camped outside of their bedroom.

‘I was dozing off in a room. I heard a scream and ran outside to find my parents lying in a pool of blood’ said Singo.

She notified her uncle Kisan Marandi over the phone of what had occurred.

‘At roughly 2:30 a.m., Singo called me. I rode a motorcycle into the village with my older kid’ explained Mr. Marandi.

A police team was called, and they arrived at the scene and sent the remains for post-mortem testing.