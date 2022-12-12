Rs 100 crore extortion case: Bombay HC grants bail to NCP leader Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to Maharashtra Former Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh in connection with the Rs 100 crore extortion case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November 2021, which stated that he had misused his position as state home minister and collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars in Mumbai through some police officers. The former Maharashtra Home Minister on October 26 moved the Bombay High Court for bail in connection with the case after a special CBI court rejected Deshmukh’s bail plea on October 21.

Earlier, rejecting the bail application of Anil Deshmukh, the CBI court said that in this case, the statement of public witness Sachin Waze has been recorded by the CBI during the hearing of the bail application. He had been accused of asking policemen to collect Rs 100 crores illegally for him every month from bar owners in Mumbai.